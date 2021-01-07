When: Christiana Borough Council Meeting, Jan. 5.

What happened: Borough Manager Carol Pringle asked council to begin looking toward the future of the borough water system, starting with testing to bring Well #2 back online after years of closure.

Background: Well #2 was taken out of service when the borough disconnected its spring water supply because it was on the same pipeline. It produces about 12,000 to 13,000 gallons of water per day. Initial tests of the well show the water is safe, but additional sampling is needed before DEP approval.

Why it’s important: Getting Well #2 back into the system provides a backup for the borough. Additional actions Pringle would like council to consider include a backup generator for Well #3 and upgrading the storage facility to 300,000 gallons.

Quotable: “It may be time to start thinking about how you want to move forward with water,” said Pringle who will be retiring in the spring.

The cost: Council gave the go-head for sampling of Well #2 at an estimated cost of $2,000.

What happens next: Pringle suggested looking for grant money to help cover the cost of expanding the water storage system.

Other happenings: Pringle told council that the borough is being charged when private individuals contact the zoning officer, engineer or solicitor with questions. She asked council to consider putting a system in place so that people must go through the borough office when they have questions and be made aware that there is a fee involved and they will be charged.