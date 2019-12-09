- When: Council meeting, Dec. 3.

- What happened: Council approved an ordinance guaranteeing the debt of the Borough Authority, allowing it to borrow.

- Why it’s important: This paves the way for the completion of a $450,000 loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to the Borough Authority.

- Background: The funding is needed to cover the cost of slip-lining terra cotta sewer pipes to correct infiltration into the deteriorating lines, particularly under South Bridge Street.

- The cost: The interest rate on the loan will be 1.742% for the first five years and 2.178% for the remainder of the 20-year loan.

- Other happenings: Council began the evening with a brief discussion of the 2020 budget, but there were no changes made to the preliminary document. Later in the meeting, council voted to approve the balanced budget in the amount of $2,686,265. No tax increase is needed for the coming year, with the tax rate remaining at 3.611 mills.

- What happens next: Council will hold their 2020 reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

