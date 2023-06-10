When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, June 6.

What happened: Council issued a water conservation advisory because of current weather conditions and the lack of rain.

Background: Notice went out to residents via the borough’s alert system and is also posted on the borough website.

Why it’s important: Residents are asked to refrain from watering lawns, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools.

What’s next: Residents may check the website for updates.

Other happenings: Council authorized the borough water authority to go forward with research on the costs of water and sewer service to determine if a rate increase is needed. The last rate increase was in 2021. Council is continuing to look at details for a short-term rental ordinance that would apply to Airbnb-type rentals. Additionally, council is looking into hiring a grant writer to help with funding local infrastructure projects.