When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3

What happened: Council has been tracking Biological Oxygen Demand levels in the borough’s sewage system and believes it has found a potential source of a problem.

Background: Biological Oxygen Demand is a measure of the amount of oxygen needed to remove organic waste matter. The levels in effluent arriving at the sewer plant have been high. To find the source of the problem, the borough made weekly tests over three months at four manholes spread across the borough. The only site that showed a consistently high level was at the intersection of Bridge and Ann streets. The sewer plant operations firm believes a restaurant in that immediate area could be the source of the problem.

Why it’s important: High Biological Oxygen Demand levels indicate organic pollution is getting into the sewer system. This is cause for concern because additional treatment is required.

What happens next: The issue is going to be investigated further. Installation of a grease interceptor or other measures could be required to prevent grease from entering the sewer system.

The cost: The responsibility for improvements to address the situation would be on the property owner rather than the borough.

Other happenings: Residents were advised that PECO Energy has plans to replace 1600 feet of gas line starting at Maple Street, going down Green Street, onto Anne Street to Bridge Street. The project date is not yet set, but it was originally scheduled for 2019. There are also 10 properties where lateral lines from the street to the meter will be replaced.

Also: To comply with Act 65 changes to the Sunshine Law, agendas for borough council and other public meetings will be posted at borough hall and on the borough website at least 24 hours before the meeting.