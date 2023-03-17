When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: Council approved the design of the new utility bills that will be sent out beginning with the April billing.

Background: The borough went to a new billing system to streamline the process for sending out water, sewer and trash bills. The new billing system eliminates the need for borough office employees to individually calculate and write in late fees.

Why it’s important: Along with the new format for the bills, council voted to eliminate the five-day grace period. Any waste water capital improvement fees will now be included in the main billing, and a late fee may be applied if the 30-day payment period is exceeded.

Historical society: The Christiana Historical Society has a new website. The organization is having a fundraiser — buy a foundation reinforcement beam for $200 — to help with restoration costs at the historic Brinton house on Green Street.

Other happenings: Council member Jeff Peterson passed away March 4. He had served on council over 30 years. Council expects to appoint a replacement next month.