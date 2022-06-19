When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Due to complaints from neighbors about stinky smells from backyard chickens, the zoning officer will be enforcing violations related to chickens within the borough. Ordinances prohibit the keeping of chickens within the borough.

Background: In 2018, council worked on changes to the ordinance. But those changes were never approved, leaving the prohibition against chickens to stand.

Why it’s important: Council discussed that in light of the current economic climate, more people may be interested in keeping chickens. With small lots sizes in town they feel they need to stick with the current regulations.

What happens next: The borough manager will include a notice in the next borough newsletter reminding residents that keeping chickens is prohibited.

Other happenings: Borough Manager Bobbi Masser reported receiving a request from Mervin Beiler to restore water service to his event venue on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. The property was disconnected from the water line in 2019 at Beiler’s request. Water would be used for 20 to 30 events per year and a fire suppression sprinkler system. Council agreed that before they can move forward they would need to see engineering plans for the sprinkler system. A new tapping fee may be required to reconnect the line.