- When: Borough Council meeting, Oct. 30.

- What happened: Council voted to accept a low-interest state loan in the amount of $450,000, conditioned on the terms of the loan being acceptable to fund sewer main repairs. Exact interest rates were not available at this time.

- Why it’s important: The loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority will be used to finance a major repair and a slip-lining project to correct infiltration and connection problems.

- Background: After discovering high increases of water coming into the sewer plant, the borough had cameras check the sewer lines to identify the problem. They discovered multiple sources of infiltration from crumbling terra cotta pipe, particularly under South Bridge Street.

- The cost: Loan payments for the first five years are expected to be $2,201 per month, and $2,292 for the remainder of the 20-year loan.

- What happens next: There will be a meeting via online video chat on Nov. 6 to discuss the next steps in the process.

- Other happenings: Water supplies have been stressed by the failure of the pump in the borough’s well No. 3. Council approved making repairs as soon as possible. Council also approved installing two gate valves in the water line on Harrison Avenue and Pine Street at a cost of $9,780; this is part of the regular plan to replace two gate valves per year until all are operational.

- Personnel changes: Council accepted the resignation of administrative assistant Jennifer Semple effective in January. A replacement is being sought to work 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. five days per week. Council also accepted the resignation of police officer Brian Hughes and appointed Merle Ranck to fill a vacancy on the borough zoning hearing board.

