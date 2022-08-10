When: Aug. 2 Christiana Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Council approved a $15,000 request to help Westwood EMS build a new base in Sadsburyville.

Background: As of Sept. 1, Tower Direct-Medic 93 of Parkesburg will no longer be in service. Sly said Lancaster County has notified Westwood EMS that it is now responsible for covering much of that territory, including Christiana Borough. To provide service to the larger area and to be closer to Christiana, Westwood is establishing the Sadsburyville base in Chester County, but there are costs associated with the new station.

Quotable: “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right,” said Westwood EMS administrator John Sly.

Why it’s important: Typically, Christiana Ambulance or other ambulance services would respond when there is a 911 call for basic life-support service or transportation to a hospital. An EMS unit is dispatched when more complex emergency care is needed. Last year, Medic 93 responded to 122 calls from Christiana.

The cost: Going forward, Westwood EMS is expected to request a similar amount each year. One funding option is an emergency services tax dedicated specifically to that purpose. The $15,000 contribution would equate to about one-quarter mill in assessed property value in the borough.

Other happenings: Jim Groff of Christiana Historical Society told council about an event planned for the borough Sept. 10 and 11. Christiana Heritage Days will feature reenactors, speakers and a historic tour by hay wagon on Saturday, and a community worship service Sunday. The event will be held at the borough property off Green Street.