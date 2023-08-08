When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: Council had an extended discussion about the cost of rental unit inspections for property owners in the borough.

Background: Since the rental unit inspection regulations were put in place in 2017, the borough has changed zoning officers and is now served by Castle Valley Consultants.

The cost: The current inspection fee is $60, with a re-inspection fee of $30 if necessary. The borough is charged $79 per hour by their zoning officer. This frequently exceeds the permit cost, particularly in cases where there are violations.

Why it’s important: Inspection of rental units is required every two years. In most cases the borough is paying more for each property inspected than the property owner is being charged.

What happens next: Council debated how much the inspection fee should be raised to cover the borough’s costs. There was also talk of how the inspector’s time may be best spent and the items that need to be covered in that time. Further discussion was tabled until the next council meeting.

Quotable: “I don’t think we need to change fees so much as watch costs,” council member Glen Kendig said.

Other happenings: The borough’s American Rescue Plan Act committee will meet to consider three new requests for money from the $122,954 in federal funds received. Those requests came from the following organizations: Christiana Ambulance for office computers, parking lot paving and updates to the crew room; Moores Memorial Library board for replacement of an exterior sign for about $10,000; and National Railway Historical Society for assistance with deck and wheelchair ramp repairs, and roof and gutter repairs.