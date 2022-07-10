When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, July 5.

What happened: Council gave Borough Manager Bobbi Maser the go-ahead to prepare a resolution to increase zoning permit fees. She presented a proposal for new rates based on fees in similar area municipalities.

Why it’s important: The new fees will not impact new home or commercial construction. It will affect builds such as pools, sheds and fences.

The cost: Fees are being raised to ensure that permit fees cover the actual cost to the borough for the clerical and inspection work involved. The fee structure has not yet been determined.

What happens next: The resolution for the new fee schedule will come to council for approval Aug. 2. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall 10 W. Slokom Ave., Christiana.

Other happenings: Council received a notice that a soap box derby will be held Oct. 15, with a rain date of Oct. 22. Bridge Street will be closed for the event so that soap box derby cars can race down that street.