When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: After a brief hearing, Borough Council adopted a new regional comprehensive plan.

Why it’s important: The regional plan covers transportation, recreation and other regional needs. It can be used as a tool in future zoning changes and in support of future planning and grant applications.

Background: The regional plan for the southern end of Lancaster County was developed over the past two years with input from all 12 municipalities involved. The state requires municipalities to update their comprehensive plan every 10 years. Taking a regional approach allows municipalities to designate areas for future residential or commercial/industrial growth while preserving other areas for open space and agriculture.

The cost: The only cost to the borough is advertising for the hearing and printing of copies of the plan.

What happens next: Several municipalities have already approved the regional comprehensive plan including Quarryville, Bart Township and Colerain Township. Other municipalities are scheduled to hold hearings and potentially adopt the plan later this month or in March. Some townships have declined to participate in the plan at this time.

Other happenings: Council was advised of a recent complaint about property owners being charged for trash removal while a property is vacant. Officials clarified that borough contracts with the trash hauler are based on the number of properties in town, so the borough must pay for each unit whether it is occupied or not. There are no plans to change this policy.