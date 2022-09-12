When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Council members Ben Scheffel and Howard Fryberger reported on a meeting they attended Aug. 31 with other area municipalities concerning Christiana Community Ambulance and other options for ambulance services.

Background: Scheffel reported that the ambulance was out of service 24 out of 30 days in August. LEMSA and Westwood Ambulance gave information on what they could do to provide if the municipalities decide to leave Christiana Community Ambulance. Another meeting was scheduled for the end of September.

Why it’s important: Council voted to withhold funding for Christiana Community Ambulance if there is not a satisfactory resolution to their concerns at the next group meeting.

Quotable: “With Christiana being out of service, that throws a monkey wrench into all the other ambulance service,” council President Robin Coffroth said.

The cost: Westwood indicated they would ask for 0.25 mills from covered municipalities if they take over Christiana Community Ambulance’s first due territory. Last month, Westwood EMS requested and received 0.25 mills for advanced life support services they are now providing the borough in place of Medic 93 out of Parkesburg, which closed Sept. 1. For the borough, 0.25 mills represents about $15,000.

What happens next: Council is beginning the budget process for 2023. Funding could be covered by an increased tax rate going into the general fund, or a new emergency services tax that would be earmarked strictly for these services.

Other happenings: Council voted to move forward with an ordinance that would permit keeping chickens in the borough, but with strict conditions. At this time, farm animals are prohibited in the borough. This would allow residents to keep up to three female chickens in a coop that meets ordinance specifications as long the coop is at least 40 feet from all property lines and all other structures. The ordinance change will go to the borough solicitor for review before it is advertised for adoption at a future meeting. Council also heard from Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot who is visiting municipalities throughout the county. He explained some of the workings of county government and answered questions on how American Rescue Plan Act funds can be distributed.