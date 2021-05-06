When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, in person, May 4.

What happened: Borough Council reaffirmed going forward with work on Well No. 2 to get it back up and running to contribute to the Christiana water system.

Background: Well No. 2 and the borough springs have been unused for several years due to changing state Department of Environmental Protection regulations. A new approach to water quality treatment is needed to add the well back into the water system.

The cost: An estimate of total costs for including design, permits, chlorine pump, caustic soda pump, meter and plumbing work is $11,250. It should take about one month to get the work done after application to DEP is approved.

Why it’s important: Council wants to keep the water supply sufficient so Christiana will not need to purchase supplemental water from Pennsylvania American Water.

Other happenings: There have been inquiries about beekeeping in the borough. The zoning officer reports that there are no regulations in the zoning ordinance against it, but council questioned if this is considered an agricultural use. If it is, then there are regulations against it. Council is seeking further information. Council accepted the resignation of part-time police Officer Nunzio Bottino. His letter to the borough cited health issues and the current climate surrounding policing.

Quotable: “I can’t imagine anyone would want that job right now. I’m afraid we’re going to see more of this (resignations),” council President Robin Coffroth said.