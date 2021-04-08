When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, April 6.

What happened: At the March 31 meeting, council discussed a letter from Manheim Township asking all Lancaster County municipalities to urge county commissioners to establish a county health department. Last month, council members rejected the idea. This month they followed up with a resolution to be sent to the commissioners, asking that the idea of a countywide health department be rejected on the grounds that it is another layer of bureaucracy. The resolution suggests larger municipalities that feel the need for a health department could establish their own.

Manager: This was the first meeting for Bobbi Maser as borough manager. Maser is replacing Carol Pringle, who is retiring.

Background: Before taking the job of borough manager, Maser resigned her position as a member of Christiana Borough Council. She was replaced on council by Ben Scheffel, who was sworn in at the March 31 meeting. Pringle will remain at work until the end of May to help Maser transition into the manager position.

Sewer and water bills: After reviewing a list of the actual costs of water and sewer services provided by the Borough Authority, council agreed to a rate increase. This is the first increase since 2016.

Quotable: “The increase is what it is because it hasn’t been raised in so long. This is as true a number (of actual cost) as we could get for you,” borough authority member Steve Shivery told council.

Why it’s important: Authority figures show the borough has been losing money when the actual cost of providing water and treating sewage is calculated. For someone using 10,000 gallons a quarter, the borough has been losing $14 on sewer and $4.32 on water.

The cost: The new residential water rate will be $54 per quarter for the first 5,000, plus $10.75 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Sewer rates will shift to $11 per 1,000. A home using 10,000 gallons of water and sewer each quarter would see an increase of $22.87.

What happens next: New rates will be announced in the borough’s July newsletter and go into effect with the third quarter of the year, and will be reflected in the Oct. 1 billing.