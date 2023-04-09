When: Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: Keith Prickett was sworn in as council member to fill the vacancy created by the March 4 death of Jeff Peterson.

Background: Peterson had served for over 30 years. Prickett, a Republican, has lived in the borough for 7 years.

Why it’s important: Prickett will serve the remainder of Peterson’s term, which runs through the end of December.

What happens next: Prickett indicated he would be a write-in candidate in the upcoming primary election to run for a full term as council member.

Quotable: “I’d like to be a little more involved (in the community),” Prickett said after the meeting.

Other happenings: The borough authority has been awarded a $1 million local share account grant from the state. The money will be used for replacement of the existing 1.5- to 2-inch water line along Newport Avenue with a new 8-inch distribution line. The total length is about 5,000 feet. The project includes gate valves and hydrants.