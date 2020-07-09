When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, July 7.

What happened: Borough Manager Carol Pringle is asking council for direction as she begins assembling information for the 2021 budget.

Background: At this point, the impact of COVID-19 on borough revenues is uncertain, particularly with regard to water and sewer revenues.

Quotable: “This is the quarter I’m worried about. Usage was higher because people were home and this is when people were out of work,” Pringle said.

Why it’s important: Pringle is retiring next spring, and how much the borough will have to pay her replacement is one item to consider. The borough’s two-year contract with Atglen for police coverage is up at the end of this year, and might include a cost increase in the next two years. Council is also considering an additional donation to the fire company this year.

The cost: The recently completed sewer pipe project was originally expected to cost $450,000 to $600,000 but it now appears the price will be around $230,000. The borough was approved for a PennVest loan for the project, but at this lower cost it may opt to pay back the loan early.

What’s next: Council’s employee committee will look at costs of hiring a new borough manager, while the public safety committee will discuss the police contract with Atglen.

Other happenings: The public safety committee will also review the borough’s fireworks ordinance for possible changes to allow small fireworks on a limited basis.