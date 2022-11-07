When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Council voted to accept the preliminary budget for 2023 and advertise it for final adoption in December.

Background: The new budget calls for a working amount of about $2.2 million, with $1.3 million held in reserves for a total of roughly $3.54 million.

Why it’s important: To cover expenses the budget comes with an increase in property taxes to 4.361 mills.

The cost: The millage increase of .75 mills over the current rate of 3.611 mills translates to an additional $75 per year for residents with a property assessed at $100,000.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection at the borough office. It is scheduled for adoption at a 6:45 p.m. public meeting just prior to the Dec. 6 regular meeting.

Other happenings: Council delayed deciding on the borough’s 2023 contribution to Christiana Ambulance. The donation is usually made in January. However, in September, council members voted to withhold funding until they were satisfied the ambulance board was restructured and acting responsibly.

Quotable: “I don’t think we need to make that decision now,” council member Jordan Frey said.