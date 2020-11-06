When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Council voted to advertise the preliminary 2021 budget, which will be available for inspection at the borough hall. A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, prior to the start of the regular council meeting.

The cost: There is no tax increase in the proposed budget, which totals $2.48 million across general fund, state road fund, water, sewer and trash accounts. Of that total, $1 million is in reserve showing roughly $1.4 million in expenses.

Background: The budget was discussed at council’s Oct. 28 meeting and moved forward with no substantial changes. The general fund includes 2% salary increases for borough staff and police.

Other happenings: Council heard from representatives of Eagle Disposal, the borough’s trash hauler. The firm would like all residents to switch from trash bags and cans to wheeled plastic trash and recycling tote containers that will be provided to all residents. The change would allow one employee to both drive and collect the bins without direct contact to the trash.

Why it’s important: Council expressed several concerns, including the potential for traffic backups during collection. One major question that could not be immediately answered was if the borough could go back to the current system if the new version does not work out.

What happens next: If council is satisfied with Eagle’s response, the change could be instituted before the end of the month. If so, residents will be notified by the Swift Reach system.