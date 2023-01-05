When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Residents came to the meeting looking for information on recent water system issues.

Background: The very cold temperatures of late December led to broken pipes in at least three locations in the borough. With heavy water leakage, the reservoir water level dropped to the point where regulations called for the boil water advisory that is still in place.

Why it’s important: According to Borough Manager Bobbi Maser, broken pipes were found in three locations on private property: a residence, a mushroom house and a vacant building.

What happens next: Because the water level at the reservoir is still lower than normal, the boil water advisory remains in effect. The borough continues to look for more leaks.

Other happenings: Council discussed the speed limit on High Street, which is currently unposted. Because this is a residential area, the speed limit is 25 mph and signs will be posted.