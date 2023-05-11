When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, May 2.

What happened: Council had an extended discussion on short-term rental of borough homes such as Airbnbs.

Background: There are already a few of these units within the borough that are known. Some nearby municipalities have extensive regulations on short-term rentals while others, such as Strasburg Borough, prohibit them completely.

Why it’s important: Council members who favored allowing short-term rentals still had concerns about the impact on neighbors, disruptive tenants, parking availability, and more. Council member Glenn Kendig favored allowing them in commercial zones only.

The cost: If the council allows short-term rentals, there would be increased inspection requirements that would be a cost to property owners. It is possible that short-term rentals could be allowed by permit or could require a special exception by a zoning hearing.

What’s next: The secretary will contact the borough solicitor to find out if council can prohibit short-term rentals completely, and if so, what would be the impact on the existing properties. Meanwhile, the borough planning commission will prepare a draft ordinance, based on those similar municipalities, in case council should decide to allow short-term rentals with regulation.

Quotable: “I can’t see it as anything other than commercial,” Kendig said.

Other happenings: Council passed a resolution in recognition of council member Jeff Peterson who passed away March 4 of this year. Peterson was first elected in 1987 and served continuously up to the time of his death.