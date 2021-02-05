When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Council discussed the need to regulate short-term rentals such as airbnbs.

Background: The borough already has permit and inspection regulations for residential rental units, but there is nothing specifically addressing this type of short-term rental.

Why it’s important: Short-term rentals could be considered a commercial use, which council believes may need to be regulated for the protection of neighbors and the safety of renters.

What’s next: Borough Manager Carol Pringle was asked to research what is being done in neighboring municipalities, and provide sample ordinances.

Quotable: “We’re trying to figure out what everybody else is doing,” Pringle said.

Other happenings: Pringle also was asked to contact the state Fish and Boat Commission to see if it is possible to purchase fish to be released in the Octorara Creek between the sewage plant and Water Street. Council does not plan to have a fishing derby this year, but residents would be notified when the creek is stocked so that they can fish on their own.