When: Christiana Borough council meeting, July 5.

What happened: Council voted to move forward with discussions with Sadsbury Township for the Christiana Borough Police Department to provide traffic enforcement on Upper Valley Road in the township.

Background: The department already provides services to neighboring Atglen Borough.

Why it’s important: The agreement would include up to 20 hours per month of traffic enforcement. Times would be at random, whenever they fit into patrol officers’ schedules.

The cost: The borough’s police committee will calculate the cost, including fuel and court time for the officers.

What’s next: The borough will be in contact with the township regarding specifics of the agreement.

Other happenings: Council passed a resolution approving the closing of North Bridge Street for the annual soap box derby on Oct. 14. The rain date is Oct. 21.

Pandemic relief funds: Of the $122,954 the borough received in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Council members approved giving $10,000 to the Christiana Lions Club for the paving of walkways and parking and $3,700 for repaving walking trails in the borough park. They also added the possibility of replacing the sign at the borough hall. Council must designate what the money will be used for by next year and spend it by 2026.