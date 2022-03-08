When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, March 1.

What happened: Borough Council decided not to hold a fishing derby this year but will stock the creek at the borough park.

Background: After a successful streambank restoration project along Williams Run at the park, the borough held a spring fishing derby for youngsters but canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, council stocked the creek, but did not hold the fishing derby again.

Why it’s important: Although there will be no fishing event this year, council will be getting a supply of fish from a hatchery to stock the creek.

What happens next: The stocking date will be announced on the borough website.

Other happenings: Council voted to hire two new part-time police officers to fill vacancies on the force. Once individuals have been selected they will be sworn in at a future meeting.