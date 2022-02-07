When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Borough Council discussed potential improvements to the water system, starting with a new roof on the reservoir.

Background: While there is no leakage through the roof, the rafters are warping. Roofers who have looked at the situation speculate that condensation along with limited ventilation are the cause of the problem.

Why it’s important: Council is leaning toward adding a metal roof. The reservoir, measuring 35 by 52 feet, would be drained prior to the roof work, giving the contractor an opportunity to examine and clean the reservoir liner at the same time.

The cost: One estimate for a metal roof is around $10,000. Council would like to see if this cost could be paid with American Recovery Plan Act funds.

What happens next: Last June, the borough received $61,283 in ARPA funds and will get another payment in the same amount in June of this year. There is also potential to receive funds for water or sewer system improvements under the bipartisan infrastructure law. If enough funding becomes available other potential projects could include a water storage tank, slip lining of pipes or improvements to the water and sewer treatment systems.

Quotable: “It would be great if we could put a (water) tower in. It would do wonders for everybody’s pressure,” council president Robin Coffroth said.

Other happenings: There was discussion of the future use of the Green Street property, purchased by the borough last year as a potential site for a new well. There are two vacant homes on the site. The Christiana Historical Society has expressed an interest in renovating the older building. Council debated subdividing and selling the second building, but no firm decision was made at this time.