When: Christiana Borough Council, Oct. 4.

What happened: Council approved several technology updates for the borough offices.

Background: The current software being used for water, sewer and trash billing is not user-friendly. Another issue is the lack of remote access to the computers, so no one can work from home in the event of bad weather or when extra work is needed outside office hours.

Why it’s important: The current billing program will identify accounts that are past due, but it requires the office to manually calculate late fees and input the amount into the billing notice, increasing the potential for errors.

What happens next: Borough Manager Bobbi Masser has been in touch with Quarryville and Atglen and will be talking with them about the systems they use.

The cost: Council approved purchasing a program that will give remote access to Masser and her assistant so they can work from home. The cost is $10 per month per computer for a total of $240 per year.

Other happenings: Council is seeking a junior council member to participate is meetings as a nonvoting member. Applicants should be high school students who live in Christiana. Anyone interested in the position should contact a council member or the borough office.

Halloween: Following the county’s suggestion, council set Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m. as trick or treat night in the borough.