When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Council adopted the 2023 budget totaling $3.54 million that comes with a tax hike. With reserves of $1.34 million, the borough is left with a working budget of $2.20 million.

The cost: The new millage rate will be 4.361 mills, an increase of .75 mills over the current rate of 3.611 mills. For residents with a property assessed at $100,000 this translates to an additional $75 per year.

Background: There were no residents in attendance at the budget meeting prior to the regular meeting. Council made no changes from the proposed budget that was approved Nov. 1 and advertised.

Other happenings: Council discussed the borough’s contract to provide police coverage to Atglen Borough. The current fee to Atglen is $78 per hour. It will increase to $85 per hour starting in April 2023, and $90 in April 2024.