When: Christiana council meeting, June 3.

What happened: Council approved a list of improvements to the sewer treatment system as well as a new contract with Cawley Environmental Services Inc., to manage the water and sewer plants for the coming year at a small increase in cost.

Background: Cawley was hired by the borough last year instead of having all the work done by a borough employee. Since the firm has been working in Christiana, it has identified a number of problems with equipment and areas where improvement is needed. Borough workers continue to take care of the daily needs of the plants.

Why it’s important: Following up on high biochemical oxygen demand levels in wastewater, council authorized the start of testing to find the source or sources of the problem. Faulty grease traps are one potential source. Letters have been sent to all businesses asking them to identify the type of materials they are putting into the sewer system. They also plan to test lines coming into the borough system from Sadsbury Township.

The cost: The contract with Cawley is increased by $50 per month, going from $6,950 to $7,000. Other related costs include $4,461 for emergency repairs to a wet well, $678 to automate control of aeration blowers, and $2,000 per well for required testing at two wells. Testing the three lines from Sadsbury will cost $140 each.

Other happenings: A resolution by council honored council President Robin Coffroth for 35 years of service on council. He also received a citation from the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives presented by Rep. John Lawrence.