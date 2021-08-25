A York County child was found dead in a family member’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Family members found the 4-year-old boy, identified as Dameon Erb, unresponsive in the closed, parked vehicle after reportedly noticing the child was missing from their East Manchester Township home and its surroundings, according to a York County coroner’s report.

Deputy coroner Carissa McLyman responded to the scene and certified the death at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday.

PRESS RELEASE: @YCoCoroner releases info regarding a 4 yo child found deceased yesterday in a vehicle in East Manchester Twp. - an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, 8/26 https://t.co/yp5wsVlbxe — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) August 25, 2021

An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The child’s death is currently under investigation by the Northeastern Regional Police Department.