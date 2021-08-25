Incident logo

A York County child was found dead in a family member’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon.  

Family members found the 4-year-old boy, identified as Dameon Erb, unresponsive in the closed, parked vehicle after reportedly noticing the child was missing from their East Manchester Township home and its surroundings, according to a York County coroner’s report.   

Deputy coroner Carissa McLyman responded to the scene and certified the death at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The child’s death is currently under investigation by the Northeastern Regional Police Department.

