When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: Harold Kilhefner, planning commission chair, did some research on the request by resident Anita Stoltzfus to change the zoning ordinance to allow chickens to be raised in the borough. Nancy Kulp, assistant borough secretary, compiled a list of ordinances in Lancaster County boroughs regarding chickens. The Terre Hill Planning Commission will use all the information to present a recommendation at the Nov. 8 council meeting.

Fire department insurance resolution: Council adopted a resolution for workers compensation to cover participating members of the Weaverland Valley Fire Department, which involve operational support activities from Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024.

Property tax resolution: Council adopted a resolution to implement Act 57 of 2022 Property Tax Penalty Waiver Provisions. Act 57 directs the tax collector to waive the penalty, fee, interest or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property.

Donations: Authorization was given for budgeted disbursements of $12,000 to the Weaverland Valley Fire Department and $2,000 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library.

Quotable: “I think we should consider an increase to the fire department in next year’s budget since it’s been the same amount for a number of years,” Councilman Stephen Hollinger said.