Chester County's new ethics policy bans employees from sharing information - even some records or documents that are a matter of public record - with anyone else outside of government, a move critics call extreme.

The policy states that "all information, no matter how acquired during the course of employment with the County, is deemed strictly confidential unless such information has been previously made available to the public, and is not to be disseminated for any reason unless connected with the performance of an employee’s official duties."

The policy continues: "Dissemination includes information provided to family members, friends, and the press."

The county commissioners unanimously passed the policy in December, according to the Daily Local News.

Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law, however, makes it clear that all state and local government agency records are presumed to be public, with some exceptions. As worded, Chester County's policy appears to prohibit employees from sharing records or documents considered public unless that information has already been released to citizens.

Nancy Lassen, a Philadelphia labor lawyer, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Chester County's definition of confidential information is “almost grotesquely overbroad” and described it as "nothing short of a gag provision."

Chester County did not have an ethics policy before December.

Commissioner Josh Maxwell, one of two Democrats who control the board, told the Daily Local News that adopting the policy was about "setting expectations for government ethics, and setting a standard for good governance in our office and with our employees.”

The commissioners adopted the policy after a source leaked information to The Inquirer about problems with the county’s COVID-19 antibody testing program.

The county denied the policy was a response to the leak of information. The policy also bans employees from accepting gifts and working on political campaigns on county time.