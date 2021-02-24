During their Feb. 23 meeting, West Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from township roadmaster Tim Nichols.

The resignation is effective at the end of the business day Feb. 26. Until then, the board cannot hire a replacement, but they are starting to look for applicants.

Advertisements for the position will be placed on the township website and elsewhere as soon as the board approves the wording of the ad. The township is requiring a class A commercial driver’s license, and the roadmaster must be on call during snow-plowing season.

“Effectively, we’re looking for somebody within five to 10 miles of here,” Chairman Darren Devoe said.

The board does not expect the resignation to have an impact on snow removal at this point in the winter. Although the roadmaster is the only township employee in the road department, most winter road clearing has been done this year by independent contractors hired by the township.

Other business

Under the township engineer’s report, the board granted waivers and an extension for the J. D. Eckman project at 4771 Lower Valley Road. The firm is planning to construct a new maintenance building on the 20-acre parcel.

In other business, the board voted to increase fees to reserve the large and small pavilions in the township park. The fee for the large pavilion, previously at $30 during the week and $50 on weekends is being increased to $40 on weekdays and $60 on weekends. The fee for use of the small pavilion, previously set at $15 during the week and $30 on weekends, has been increased to $20 during the week and $40 on the weekends. The fee increase is intended to cover increasing costs such as electricity, insurance and maintenance.