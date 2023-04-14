A Chester County teen was one of 16 recipients of the Carnegie Medal Thursday night, North America's highest honor for civilian heroism, after she saved a young girl who was being attacked by a dog.

Darby Bicking, 18, received the honor for saving an 8-year-old girl named Anna from an dog attack at a horse-riding center in Coatesville in 2020, according to a report by 6ABC. The Carnegie Medal is given to those who put themselves in extreme danger while saving, or attempting to save, the lives of others.

Bicking was volunteering at a summer camp when she noticed the dog attacking Anna, according to the report. Bicking was 15 years old at the time.

"Without a thought, I just ran into the circle, was pushing the dog off Anna, and then he latched onto my left arm. I finally got off him," Bicking told 6ABC. "I was dragged basically from one end to the other."

Bicking had to get about 30 stitches on her arms and legs, and Anna had minor bite wounds.

"When I found out I was one of the winners I was in Florida in Disney, so it is the happiest place on earth, I will say that," Bicking told 6ABC.

Bicking told 6ABC she was given the choice about whether the dog would be put down but she thought the dog deserved a second chance. She just asked that the dog not be around children, and to be muzzled outdoors.

"I believe everyone deserves a second chance, even animals," Bicking said to the news agency. "He was abused by his former owners, crammed into a box too small. So, I was giving him the benefit of the doubt."

Bicking said the experience inspired her to work towards her dream of going to veterinarian school, the report said.