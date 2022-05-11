This weekend, 165 Chester County artists and their studios will share their work in a free public tour event.

The annual Chester County Studio Tour will take place Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Chester County. The Studio Tour, which is spread throughout the county, gives participants the opportunity to tour art studios and purchase local artists' work in Chester County.

“It’s a nice way to introduce yourself as an artist to the community, and people get to see, ‘Oh, that neighbor down the street is an artist,’ and they can go check out their work,” Jeff Schaller, event organizer and Downingtown artist, said.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who maybe aren't as well informed or connected to the art in the region to see the diversity of the type of work being created,” John Baker, a West Grove artist, said. His host studio will include nine artists showing their work.

Schaller started the event 12 years ago because he was looking for a way to get his art out more into the public eye and to get to connect with the community, he said.

Since then, the event has grown from 12 studios and 25 artists to 68 studios and 165 artists. Schaller begins accepting applications from artists and studios to join the tour each January.

“When it comes to art, many people feel excluded, unqualified or unwelcome,” Mia Fabrizio, a Downingtown artist and new studio on the tour, said. “This event breaks those barriers.”

The event is free to attend, and participants are encouraged to set up their tour at countystudiotour.com and create an itinerary that will have Google Maps help with the most efficient route. Any event questions reach out to info@countystudiotour.com or 610-942-9629.