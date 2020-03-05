Sadsbury Township supervisors of Chester County on March 3 approved agreements with two developers who plan to build an additional 75 apartments and 39 single-family homes in Sadsburyville.
Developer John Lymberis, owner of Lafayette Square apartments on Continental Avenue, said he is ready to proceed with the complex’s next two phases and will pay a $113,220 impact fee to the township.
Lafayette Square’s newest phase will entail 75 apartments and a community fitness center within eight buildings. Plans were previously approved by the township’s Planning Commission, of which Lymberis is chairman.
While Lymberis said construction will begin soon, officials representing Sadsbury Park Phase 1 said they are not sure when ground will be broken for 39 new single-family homes between Quarry and Old Wilmington roads.
Patrick McKenna and Barry Stingel showed supervisors plans for homes with public sewage and water through Pennsylvania American Water Co. and landscaping that met with township approval. The development was first proposed in 2005.
Also, Sadsburyville Fire Company’s $450,000 expansion will soon be underway following approval of six waivers and final land development plans. Supervisor Dave Reynolds did not vote to avoid a conflict of interest since he is a fire company member.
The 5,000-square-foot expansion will allow all apparatus to be parked under a roof next to the 1955 fire station. The building will include day and training rooms, offices and storage.
Other business
Max O’Keefe, township attorney, said he would research the legal responsibilities and ramifications involved in recording meetings. Simon Jessey, of the Planning Commission, said he would like to record meetings but requested guidance on archiving tapes.
Supervisors also applauded three police officers — Alan Haldeman, Matthew Dimedio and Ryan Barr — who received commendations from Chief Michael Hawley for their detective work in arresting a driver involved in a recent hit-and-run accident with an Amish buggy.
Supervisors Reynolds and John Moore also approved paying for health insurance for Earl Taylor, township roadmaster and supervisor; accepted a $191,000 escrow check from Arcadia Land Co., developers of Sadsbury Park, to go toward a new township garage; heard the township’s zoning hearing board had approved expansion plans on Feb. 19 for the Stottsville Inn; and said they would prioritize 11 potential road repair and resurfacing projects.