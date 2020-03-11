In Chester County, Coatesville Area School District administrators and school board members are working at a “heightened surveillance” level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap, Jr. said March 10.

All scheduled community activities and gatherings, including interscholastic athletic events, are being canceled or postponed; volunteers are being asked to stay home; and the district is canceling or postponing student field trips to destinations including Costa Rica and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Dunlap said in response to parental concerns, the district also will follow a less strict attendance policy if parents say they need to keep a child home for health concerns. Closure updates will be posted on the district’s website. Cautionary measures will be in place until at least April 14.

Board member Brandon Rhone also advised families that students should take their Chromebooks home in case there is a closure so the district is able to launch web-based instruction.

In other business, Matthew Flannery, interim director of operations, warned impact testing shows the track and football fields will at some point be in need of repair. A new football field will cost about $541,000, and a new track would cost about $410,000.

Dunlap advised the board to look at costs and prioritize building maintenance needs, a task it faces while operating at a time of very tight cash flow and looking to balance a $192.3 million 2020-21 budget.

Dunlap and Interim Business Manager Chuck Linderman have informed area charter schools that Coatesville is paying the district’s own bills and suspending payments until June while a dispute over how much the district owes charters is worked out by the state Department of Education.

Linderman said the district could end this school year with a $712,731 deficit.

Board members also began to consider a proposal from Valley Township. Township Manager Carol Lewis said the township would like to lease 38 acres between Rainbow Elementary School and the township building for potential playing fields, an amphitheater, trails and a dog park.

The school board will next meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, with the first agenda item being appointing a new Region 1 school board member to replace Jill Santiago, who resigned March 2 for personal reasons. Santiago won her seat last November.

Also, the board is examining nine options and costs for reconfiguring school buildings. Dunlap said he favors keeping the current elementary setup, a sixth grade center, placing seventh grade students at North Brandywine, sending eighth and ninth grade students to an intermediate high school, and educating 10th through 12th grade students at the high school.