Someone bought a winning scratch off ticket worth $3 million from a retailer in Chester County.

Rainbow Grocery at 1099 West Lincoln Highway in Coatesville sold the winning ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus as a result. The $30 game yields top prizes up to $3 million.

The Pennsylvania lottery directs all ticket sale proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.