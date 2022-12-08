Chester County is relaunching its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on Dec. 12.

The relaunched program comes with new eligibility guidelines individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing, according to a press release from Chester County.

Chester County’s ERAP program originally began in Jan. 2021 and was funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury and PA Department of Human Services to help cover emergency rental and utility bills for those who were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. The program was paused in Oct. 10 of this year to allow administering organizations to work through, review and support everyone in the system at the time.

Chester County’s Department of Community Development partners with four organizations – Human Services, Inc., Friends Association, Brandywine Valley Active Aging, and Oxford Area Neighborhood Services – to administer and allocate the local funds the release said.

To access Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program:

Dial 211 or 1-866-964-7922 and follow prompts 2, 2, 2

Text your zip code to 898-211

Email info@211sepa.org

Chat with an agent at https://211sepa.org.