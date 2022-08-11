The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is suing two playground equipment suppliers in Chester County after the agency says they didn't deliver equipment they sold.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection filed the lawsuit against Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square, according to a news release. The manager and organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit.

The Office of Attorney General claims in the lawsuit that Huyler and his businesses sold wooden swing sets, playground equipment, related installation services and other products to consumers in Pennsylvania and more than 13 other states, according to the release. The charged hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars for the products and services, but never delivered them.

When customers contacted the business to ask about the status of their orders, according to the release.

Huyler is currently in jail in Pennsylvania after being sentenced in May 2021 in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas for multiple counts of theft by deception, forgery, and other crimes stemming from the theft of almost $2 million from eight homeowner’s associations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, according to the release.

The lawsuit requests that Huyler and his companies:

- Pay restitution to customers

- Be permanently prohibited from doing business as a seller of goods or services in Pennsylvania or to its residents and businesses

- Be permanently prohibited form practices that violate Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection law

- Pay civil penalties of $1,000 for each violation of the law and $3,000 for each violation involving a consumer 60 years old or older.

“Pennsylvanians who purchased playground equipment through Huyler were left hanging,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote in the release. “Parents and grandparents spent thousands of dollars on equipment for the children in their lives to enjoy outdoor fun and wound up with no equipment, no explanation, and no refund. Conducting business like this is unacceptable and illegal and I’ll take action every time to ensure Pennsylvanians get their money back.”