A Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster center opened Monday in Chester County to help Pennsylvanians who were impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida that passed through the region between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Ashbridge Square Shopping Center, 945 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A list of bus routes, including one with a drop-off within walking distance of the center, is available at septa.org.

Disaster recovery centers provide residents and business owners with information from FEMA and other state agencies, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Though visiting a recovery center is not required to register with FEMA, it offers help applying for federal assistance and learning about both the types of assistance available and updates on applications.

Call the multilingual FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, download the FEMA mobile app or go online to DisasterAssitance.gov to register with FEMA.

Chester County also provides updated information on Hurricane Ida at its designated site.