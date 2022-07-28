Though Chester County officials touted a 23% decrease in homelessness in the county over the course of two years from a Point in Time count in January, officials at homeless shelters contended the count doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the status of homelessness in the county.

The count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and was taken late Jan. 26 into 27, according to a press release from Chester County. The 2022 count was done by 21 volunteers working in groups of 2-3 searching areas in Malvern, Coatesville, Parkesburg, Phoenixville, West Chester, Downingtown/Exton, Kennett Square, and Oxford, according to Dolores Colligan, director of Community Development for Chester County.

Colligan said that prior to the count, informative partners were asked to provide information regarding known sleeping locations for individuals and families experiencing unsheltered homelessness and those locations are then provided to be canvassed by the volunteers. People staying in shelter or transitional housing the night of the count are counted by reporting, primarily through the Chester County Homeless Management Information System, Colligan said.

The count showed 402 people were experiencing homelessness in the county. HUD criteria for homelessness is someone living in a temporary shelter or sleeping in a place not meant for human habitation such as a car, park, abandoned building, bus station or camping ground.

The most recent Point in Time count showed 120 fewer people homeless compared to the January 2020 count, which showed 522 people homeless. A previous count showed a decrease of 48 people from 2017 to 2020.

Though the news release points to a 23% decrease in homelessness, Colligan clarified “the count is unlikely to capture every person experiencing homelessness in Chester County that night, which is why a decrease in PIT numbers should be reported as such and is not necessarily indicative of a decrease in overall homelessness.”

Officials with shelters and other organizations in Chester County had similar arguments about the count.

“The Point in Time count gives us that snapshot of one night in January,” said Jennifer Lopez, the executive director of Friends Association. “But I think that there are certainly limitations with it and it doesn't paint the entire picture.”

The Friends Association works with families struggling with housing security. Lopez pointed out that while HUD has one definition of homeless, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s definition includes doubled up families in homes or families staying in a hotel that they're paying for with their own funds.

“What you're seeing is a 38% increase in Chester County of children in school systems who are identified as homeless [referring to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s statistics],” Lopez said. “There's a real disconnect looking at a 23% decline overall but then yet we're seeing more kids in school homeless. So, I don't think that this paints the entire picture. We certainly are always full at the shelter.”

Judy Jeffords-Homitz, CEO of Safe Harbor in West Chester, which serves single men and women, said although the shelter has had to reduce the number of beds during the COVID-19 pandemic since they are a congregate shelter, the demand for help has not slowed in the past years for beds or lunch services.

“Over the past two years, we've had somewhat of an influx in regards to the number of women coming in,” said Karmen Carter, executive director of the CYWA Gateway Shelter in Coatesville, which serves single mothers with children up to 12 years of age.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Chester County transitioned congregate style shelters to hotels to isolate, Colligan said.

“So we had a dilemma on our hands and said ‘you know what we need to do is a best practice that is within our field with case conferencing,’” Colligan said. “In this case conferencing, what we do is look at each individual, specifically isolating their case and have all of the professionals on the case including mental health, drug and alcohol, Department of Aging and adult probation as part of our case conferencing. We implemented that in May 2020.”

According to Colligan, this case-by-case focus has made a large difference by targeting each household and looking at specific needs and resources available.

Colligan also attributed affordable housing initiatives to the drop in homelessness, ranging from a first-time homebuyers program funded with federal money based on income to housing developments that are being built in the county. Additionally, she credited the work of the grassroot organizations in the county and The Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness to the Point in Time count reported by county officials.

“The Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness is really putting together a solid coalition of support with public and private partnerships to really tackle how we solve this,” Lopez said. “I do believe that it is solvable.”

Addressing homelessness The Press Release from Chester County that stated the 23% decrease of homelessness over the past two years credited several programs with being responsible for the drop. Burt Rothernberger, board chair of Family Promise of southern Chester County, said a key to preventing homelessness is keeping people in their homes in the first place. Family Promise of southern Chester County has had several programs in recent years aimed at keeping people in homes that they developed with the county, he said. One of those programs is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created during the pandemic to help people who were subject to eviction after their jobs were affected. Rothenberger said that the organization started what they called eviction prevention court program to work with the eviction courts. The program provides free legal and social service support at the eviction hearing, he said. Also, Family Promise of southern Chester County is working with people who Rothenburger described as on the “verge” of homelessness who are living on other people's couches, in basements or in attics. So the organization works with people in that situation to help them find permanent housing before they become homeless. The press release from Chester County credited these programs with attributing to the decrease in the rate of homelessness in the county. “There are alot of families who have already experienced homelessness coming back through the system and then there are young moms who just have no life skills and desperately need the support, “ said Maya Lawson, CYWA Gateway Shelter Supervisor. Lawson said that there needs to be education on basic life skills like how to pay rent, maintain a bank account, and grocery shop. Additionally, Lawson said there needs to be a focus on mental health services for those experiencing homelessness. The Gateway shelter is working on an expansion that it is hoping to begin soon after city permits are granted, according to Karmen Carter, Executive Director of the CYWA Gateway Shelter in Coatesville. “The majority of folks that come to us, this is their first time being homeless,” said Judy Jeffords-Homitz, CEO of Safe Harbor in West Chester . “Something's happened. They've lost their job, had a health event, a spouse died, a significant other had a falling out, the landlord raised their rent and they're on a fixed income, or they had a drug or alcohol problem that affected them economically. But something has happened to them and they come in here pretty shell-shocked.” The average rent in the first quarter of 2022 in Chester County was $1,788, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. It's a 12.7 percent increase from the first quarter of 2020. The rising cost of rent was discussed by multiple shelters as being a factor to the rate of homelessness. According to the United Way of Chester County, Chester is the wealthiest county in Pennsylvania but has a poverty rate of 7%. Additionally, according to United Way, 20% of households struggle to meet basic needs Chester County has provided funding for four recent affordable housing developments, said Dolores Colligan, Director of Community Development for Chester County. The county also has an affordable housing developer collaborative for developers that historically have worked with the county, she said. The county helps them with zoning issues, advocacy, trying to locate land, working through different municipal barriers, and with changing policy or legislation providing funding. However, some shelters have said that the affordable housing options from the county are not enough or the plans have serious flaws. Jeffords-Homitz said that there are not enough single units being developed and there is a need for units for disabled or the elderly. Jennifer Lopez, the Executive Director of Friends Association said that the issue of homelessness needs to be tackled on multiple fronts and include providing public access to mental health services, better access to housing choice vouchers that currently have limitations and waiting lists, and increasing the minimum wage. “The solution isn't to work four jobs,” Lopez said. “How do you care for your family? How do you help with homework? What are the kids doing when you're working four jobs?” Jeffords-Homitz believes society needs to show compassion for those who are homeless including landlords being willing to work with tenants who do not have a good rental history. Lopez mentioned a recent talk she listened to and the thing that stood out to her was society wanting to believe in a “pull yourself up by your bootstrap mentality” that the speaker pointed out was not realistic. “We have to look first at people who don't even have bootstraps to pull up on,” Lopez said.