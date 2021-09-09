A week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through Chester County, Barbara Wiatrak, her husband and two of her kids don’t have a home.

Wiatrak, 45, hasn’t worked since heavy rainfall flooded the region, filling many homes’ basements with water. All she wants, she said, is “somewhere where I can lay my head at and not worry.”

That’s what brought her to the United Sports Training Center in Downingtown.

There, Chester County commissioners and the county’s Emergency Management Agency gathered a group of over 30 nonprofit disaster relief organizations and emergency services from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will do the same again Thursday.

The event was a way to connect residents still struggling in the wake of the storm with resources to get aid.

For Hurricane Ida related resources If residents are unable to attend the event, they are encouraged to find resources on a Chester County web page dedicated to housing Hurricane Ida related resources and information: https://www.chesco.org/4996/Ida.

Wiatrak and more than 20 other people were seated outside of the building for over an hour before it opened for residents to enter. Like Wiatrak, they also needed aid after as much as 11 inches of rain fell in Chester County on Sept. 1. Some in East Nottingham Township had to contend with damage as a result of an EF-2 tornado.

“Not one corner of our county was left unscathed,” said county Commissioner Michelle Kichline. “Some of our neediest citizens have been displaced from their homes.”

A week after the storm’s arrival, the aftermath is still apparent.

Wiatrak’s neighbor Patricia Shepherd returned to her home on Washington Avenue but hasn’t had electricity for a week. She also hasn’t had a hot shower or even managed to scrounge up three meals in one day.

“I don’t even know how we’re gonna make it,” Shepherd said through tears.

Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwel said the county is determined to help its residents as they move forward.

“We’re here as a government to make sure that we don’t leave anyone behind,” Maxwell said.

As residents walked into the training center, they received both an application and a number. From there, officials would call their number and navigate them to the necessary organizations for assistance.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were among the agencies helping residents report property damage. They, along with other agencies, connected residents with local municipalities to make the first steps in applying for state and federal aid. The Red Cross handed out flood clean-up kits.

Community Youth and Women’s Alliance, based in Coatesville, set up a stand at the resource center to connect residents with emergency and long-term shelter. The Chester County Department of Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities assisted those grappling with the emotional turmoil of Ida. At another table, the county’s Department of Human Services to address any other unmet needs.

No food, no electricity, no money

Shepherd, 55, said she was living paycheck to paycheck before Ida dumped heavy rain on the region.

Shepherd had to take the day off from her job at Homewood Suites to make it to the resource center event. Thursday will mark her first day back to work since the storm hit.

She said she has about $7 to her name.

“That’s it,” Shepherd said.

But the storm damage comes with hefty costs.

Her house is sweltering in the summer heat because the severe weather knocked out her electricity a week ago. Air conditioning is a luxury she can no longer enjoy. She'll need an inspection form her electrical company, PECO, before service is restored.

All the food she bought before the storm and the resulting flood is gone, except for a few apples, she said. She added that she hadn’t eaten at all on Wednesday.

Wiatrak’s kids haven’t been in school since Sept. 1, and she said that all of their winter clothes were ruined in the flood.

They’ve been living with their sister in Delaware because Wiatrak’s home smells like mildew and sustained too much damage to be safe for an 11- and 14-year-old.

Like Shepherd, Wiatrak hasn’t worked over the last week.

“I don’t even know what I’m gonna eat this next meal,” she said. “It’s very stressful.”

And her most recent paycheck, just under $100, reflects her inability to put hours in at work.

“We don’t have no money,” Wiatrak said.

Because they rent their properties, Shepherd and Wiatrak are both hoping their landlords will help cover the cost of the damage.

Wiatrak paid her rent in full until November but doesn’t know if she’ll return. For now, she’s set up in at the Homewood Suites in Malvern.

“I don’t think I’d ever be able to go back to my house because there’s so much damage,” Wiatrak said. “I don’t know if I could live there with my health and my husband’s health and my kids.”

However, after talking to the Housing Authority of Chester County at the event, she has a few options.

Still, being out of a house, and not knowing when or what her next meal will be, is new for her.

“I never had to worry about where I’d put my head at,” Waitrak said.