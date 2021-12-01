A Chester County man has a one in five chance of winning $1 million in a special lottery drawing on the upcoming broadcast of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Brian Mineweaser, 49, was selected from a nationwide drawing to win the prize as the ball drops in Times Square, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery press release. Mineweaser won $2,022 for winning the PA Lottery Online Prize Drawing.

In addition to his entry in the $1 million drawing, giving him the chance to be the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year,” Mineweaser receives an at-home New Year’s Eve party package with a $10,000 cash prize among other prizes.

“It’s just so surreal,” Mineweaser said in the release. “It’s amazing that I have the chance to win $1 million. If I won, the money would help me put my four kids through college.”

The other four finalists, picked from the 29 lottery jurisdictions participating in the promotion, are Linda Perkins from Aurora, IL; Aaron Rose from Slaughter, LA; Robert Long from Waterloo, IA and Shari Beenken from Titonka, IA.

“I’m extremely nervous to appear on national TV, but I’m excited,” Mineweaser said in the release. “I’m sure it’s going to be a very exciting night.”

In last year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” Carlos Mabry from Washington, DC was named the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

“We like to remind our players that it only takes one ticket to win the experience of a lifetime or a life-changing jackpot prize,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in the release. “We hope Pennsylvanians tune in on New Year’s Eve to watch this special Powerball drawing and Brian appear on the broadcast. We wish him luck.”