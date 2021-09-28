A Chester County man who pleaded guilty to recording and distributing child pornography was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison Tuesday, according to federal prosecuters.

In April, Israel Faber, 34, of Nottingham pleaded guilty to three counts of manufacturing child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a news release. Along with his prison term, Faber was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

Faber's charges stemmed from an undercover investigation into an online chat group for ‘homemade’ child pornography, during which he shared child pornography with an undercover agent, according to the release.

“For almost a year, the defendant hid his cell phone in a bathroom and secretly recorded child victims while they used the bathroom facilities,” according to the news release. “Law enforcement agents caught onto the defendant’s crimes in April 2020 during an undercover investigation into an online chat group in which users shared ‘homemade’ child pornography. Faber distributed his own ‘homemade’ child pornography showing a young child using the bathroom.”

Investigators traced Faber's IP address back to his residence at the time in Little Britain Township and took him into custody.

Faber is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia and the Federal Bureau of Prisons will assign him to a federal prison to serve his sentence, according to Michele Mucellin, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Faber was previously an inmate in Lancaster County Prison on the charges when they were filed in April 2020 through the Court of Common Pleas. He remains charged with crimes again children including unlawful contact with a minor and invasion of privacy but Mucellin said the child pornography charges were dropped at the county level after the defendant was charged federally.

