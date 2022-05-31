A 23-year-old in Chester County was arrested after Chester County officials say he killed two women and an unborn child following a police chase in Valley Township.

Mamadou Kallie is charged with two counts of first degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing an eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses, according to a Facebook post from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

At 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, officers with Coatesville Police responded to a domestic dispute reported in the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street. Officers cleared the scene after talking with the victim and Kallie, according to the post

Officers in Valley Township were then dispatched to a crash and reported gunshots in the 300 block of East Glencrest Road. Responding officers found two women with multiple gunshot wounds and a 22-month-old child in the backseat of a vehicle, according to the post.

One of the women, who police say was five months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital, where she was also pronounced dead, according to the post. The child in the vehicle was uninjured.

At 10:45 p.m., officers with West Chester Police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint at Rt. 162 and Telegraph Road in East Bradford Township. Officers stopped the vehicle, driven by Kallie, in Caln Township at 11:04 p.m.

Kallie got out of the car and pointed the gun at himself, but officers were able to get him to surrender peacefully and he was arrested at 11:41 p.m., according to the post.

Chester County Detectives and Valley Township Police are investigating.