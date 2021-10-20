A Chester County judge last week rejected Tower Health’s bid for property tax exemptions at Brandywine, Jennersville and Phoenixville hospitals.

Judge Jeffrey Sommer said the hospital’s operations had become too similar to for-profit companies to be relieved of property taxes, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. In his ruling, Sommer found that the three hospitals did not qualify for tax exemption because they did not provide enough free services, their businesses are too intertwined with doctors at for-profit practices and they structure executive compensation in a way that hints at private profit motives, according to the report.

“These outdated, competing and often contradictory sources no longer offer appropriate direction as each one fails to reflect the current state of medical care and the delivery of such in the 21st century,” Sommer told the Inquirer.

Tower Health, based in West Reading, disagrees with the ruling and plans to file an appeal based on what management believes to be “numerous factual and procedural errors, and a flawed legal analysis” according to a statement in the report.

Avon Grove, Coatesville and Phoenixville school districts could have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes if the Tower Health nonprofit received a tax exemption for the three hospitals it had purchased from the for-profit Community Health Systems Inc., according to the report.

“We are very pleased the court ruled decisively in our favor, saving nearly $1 million a year in annual taxes that the hospital was trying to push along to other school district taxpayers,” Alan Fegley, superintendent of Phoenixville Area School District, told the Inquirer.