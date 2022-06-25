A high school student from Chester County will be one of about 220 girls teeing off in an invitation-only, three-day tournament in North Carolina this week.

Silvana Gonzalez, 17, will compete in the fourth annual National High School Golf Association (NHSGA) High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort. Gonzalez, a rising senior member of the Downingtown East High School Team in Exton, is one of three girls from Pennsylvania competing.

Gonzalez qualified for the tournament when her high school team won the Pennsylvania state high school competition in October. However, when her team decided to not attend, Gonzalez was invited as an individual competitor by the Invitational.

“It was hard for me to believe it at first because it's one of the nicest courses in the country, I think, at Pinehurst,” Gonzalez said. “Two years ago I couldn't even imagine playing an 18-hole round and finishing all the holes and now for me to be able to compete here. It is kind of crazy but I also love it so much.”

Gonzalez golfed for the first time when she was 6 at a hotel on a family vacation in Spain before they moved from Madrid to the United States. Then the year before high school she took some lessons with the intention of making the high school team.

She only played in three matches out of 12 during her freshman year, and had an average 61 for nine holes. This past fall, just two years later, she played in every match and tournament for the team and had lowered her average to just under 41.

“It's a very, very short period of time to see that and it's pretty unusual but pretty special to watch,” Downingtown East coach Matt Grinwis said.

Gonzalez credits a lot of her improvement to coach Eric MacCluen, with whom she started working in May 2020 at Applecross Country Club in Downingtown.

“He believes in her,” said Lidia Hurtado, Gonzalez’s mother. “If it wasn't for him, Silvana wouldn't be where she is.”

Gonzalez said she normally practices every day – with the competition coming up, she has actually increased her time spent practicing. While she tries to get as much time on the golf course that she can, she also finds it important to focus on her mental game with her coaches.

“Our mental preparation is primarily just to stay focused on the next shot and to stay in the moment and to not let one bad hole lead to a couple more bad holes,” Grinwis said.

Although Grinwis is not going to the tournament, he and Gonzalez have met to develop a gameplan by going over yardage books and satellite images of the three courses that Gonzalez will be playing in the tournament. Grinwis said this allows them to develop initial plans for Gonzalez, like what clubs to hit off the tee, where to be aggressive and where to play more conservatively. Gonzalez will also have a practice round on one of the courses on Saturday, which will give her the chance to make some notes before the competition begins on Monday.

Gonzalez’s mother will travel with her to Pinehurst Resort and her father will be flying in from Europe to see the competition.

“We are absolutely proud and thrilled for her,” Hurtado said. “It’s amazing where she has gotten in only two years.”

While Gonzalez does have long-term plans of playing golf in college she is staying focused on her next step, which for now is the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational.

When the tournament begins Monday, Gonzalez said she is going to take it “one shot at a time” like her coaches tell her to.

“Because at the end of the day it's just you and your game out there,” Gonzalez said.