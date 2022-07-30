Chester County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 29.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease that is caused by the monkeypox virus. It is from the same family of viruses as the smallpox virus and can be spread from infected humans, animals and materials contaminated with the virus. It is characterized by a rash, fever, respiratory problems, muscle soreness, headache, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes according to the CDC.

According to a press release from the Chester County Health Department, contact tracing has been done identifying a few individuals who are close contacts who they have provided guidance and precaution recommendations.

“The threat of monkeypox remains low,” said Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Franklin in the release. “It is a rare viral disease that is not airborne and is containable particularly when prompt care is sought for symptoms. Testing for monkeypox, vaccine to prevent or lessen illness severity, and antiviral treatment is already available.”

In the release, the Chester County Health Department recommended that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genitals or perianal region that may be accompanied by flu-like illness should contact their regular healthcare provider as soon as possible. People who are feeling ill should stay home, and ill persons should wear a mask when seeking care or if they are not able to isolate from others.

More information about monkeypox can be found at the Chester County Health Department