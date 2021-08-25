CHESTER COUNTY – Chester County commissioner Josh Maxwell will run the New York City marathon Nov. 11 to support mental health services throughout the county.

Donations to the Josh Maxwell Runs NY Fund go to nonprofit organizations, particularly those focused on suicide prevention and youth, throughout Chester County.

“It’s so important that we destigmatize mental health specifically for teenagers and youth and make sure we give them the support systems they need to live healthy and happy lives,” Maxwell said in a video promoting the event.

Maxwell, who began his term in January 2020, said he will organize the Chester County Suicide Prevention Task Force and Chester County Community Foundation so 100% of the funds go to kids in Chester County.

“It means the world to me and it means the world to families around Chester County,” he said in the video. “Working together we’re going to make sure we get these kids the help they need and make sure everyone has access to resources that will help them.”

Before his election as a commissioner, Maxwell served as the Downingtown mayor for 10 years. He ran the NYC Marathon once before in 2015.

Described as a 26.2-mile “block party,” the NYC marathon is the world’s longest marathon and participants often run in support of charitable causes like the Josh Maxwell Runs NY Fund.