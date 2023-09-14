Emergency crews from Lancaster County were called to the Chester County borough of Oxford late Wednesday night to help fight a fire that raged through multiple buildings, displacing 80 people.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Locust and South Third streets just before midnight Wednesday for an apartment building fire. Crews battled the blaze through the night.

The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. but continued to actively burn for several hours.

Nine Lancaster County emergency units were among the more than two dozen agencies responding. Cecil County, Maryland, crews also assisted, according to Patty Mains, assistant director for Chester County Emergency Services.

The fire damaged 49 apartments, six buildings and a warehouse on South Third Street, including The Maroon Hornet comic shop, the Dubarry of Ireland outlet store and Toot Sweets candy store.

The American Red Cross assisted people displaced by the fire, Mains said.

The borough along Route 1, just 2 miles southeast of the county line at Octoraro Lake, declared an emergency at 3:24 a.m., asking residents to conserve water for firefighter use.

The Oxford Area School District closed all schools due to the fire.

The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating with local organizations to raise funds to support the displaced families. People interested in donating can contact the chamber at 610-932-0740 or at its website. The Oxford Main Street Incorporation is raising money to support the damaged businesses as well.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.