Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated June 12, 2021, from Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Bainbridge — Kaylee Hunter, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Columbia — Morgan Rendler, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.

Denver — Vivian Cummings, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Elizabethtown — Sarah Heisey, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Jenna McMullen, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ronald Patterson, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Ephrata — Zachary Blankenship, Associate in Science in criminal justice; Brittany Weaver, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Holtwood — Haley Garber, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant.

Lancaster — Melissa Asencio, certificate in phlebotomy technician; Kaitlyn Aukamp, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant; Jillian Barrett, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Paige Benfer, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Gregory Bricker, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Mary Byrd, Bachelor of Science in legal studies; Rafelina Castro, Associate in Science in criminal justice; Jared Clark, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Alicia Coates, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Brianna Crespo, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Robert Diaz, Master of Professional Studies in organizational leadership; Mariana Drot de Gourville, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Ray Duzan, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Joseph Fittipaldi, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lucas Forte, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kaitlyn Fulgenzi, Bachelor of Science in healthcare management; Marisol Garcia, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Tapash Khadka, Associate in Science in computer information systems; Matthew Mangus, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Rafael Mateo-Mota, Bachelor of Science in corporate communications; Melinda McFalls, summa cum laude, Associate in Science in criminal justice; Brandon Mowery, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in legal studies; Mahliet Nigatu, Bachelor of Science in information technology; Stephen Paul, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Anna Payonk, Bachelor of Science in healthcare management; Kapil Pun, summa cum laude, Master of Professional Studies in organizational leadership; Mark Rich, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Akisha Rodriguez, certificate in phlebotomy technician; Sumitra Subedi, Associate in Applied Science in marketing; David To, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Lititz — Joshua Betts, Bachelor of Science in information technology; Roxana Guzman, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Justin Hammerstone, cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Sara Holtz, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant; Trevor Kolp, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Nathaniel Randazzo, cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Catherine Rivera, certificate in phlebotomy technician.

Manheim — Casey Bender, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant; Ethan Garber, Associate in Science in computer information systems; Zachary Severs, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Jaime Yoder, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant.

Marietta — Holly Willing, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Millersville — Kathryn Ederati, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Jamie Irwin, magna cum laude, Master of Professional Studies in organizational leadership.

Mount Joy — Amanda Ellenberger, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant.

Mountville — Nicholas McCarty, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

New Holland — Ashley Gordon, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Oxford — Shannon Martin, cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Refton — Marissa Rabold, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Reinholds — Daniel Fabrizio, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Strasburg — William Magargle, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in information technology.

Terre Hill — Samuel Anyona, Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Washington Boro — Patrick Navin, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Willow Street — Lisa Moore, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

